Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Million

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $90,721.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.40 or 0.00774568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

