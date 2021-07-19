GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GATX stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

