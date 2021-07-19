Gary W. Rollins Sells 150,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $862,500.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

