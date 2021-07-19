Gary W. Rollins Sells 150,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $862,500.00.
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
