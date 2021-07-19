Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.53. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $258.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

