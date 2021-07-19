GamyFi Platform (GFX) Market Capitalization Reaches $292,599.37

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $292,599.37 and approximately $141,242.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00098553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00147087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,660.73 or 1.00181505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,507 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

