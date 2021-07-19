Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.24

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 36884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

GAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$276.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

