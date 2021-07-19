Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GADS remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,227. Gadsden Properties has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States.

