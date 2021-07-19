FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0141 (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $147.14 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00047732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00772029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

