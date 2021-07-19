Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 855,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 662,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter G. Thomson sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 384,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $314.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.66.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. Research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

