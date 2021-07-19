Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Up 32.7% in June

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 250,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

