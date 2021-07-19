Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,652 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 74.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.06. 616,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,100,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

