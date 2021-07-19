Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,779 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,594,428. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.