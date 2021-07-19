Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $54.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,484.92. 26,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,407.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

