Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 332,653 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,653 shares during the period. SelectQuote accounts for 3.3% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $42,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

SLQT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

