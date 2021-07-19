Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

In other news, Director R. Hewitt Pate bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.25. 302,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482,538. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $183.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

