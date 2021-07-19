Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,251 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. 184,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

