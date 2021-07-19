Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. 280,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,145,471. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

