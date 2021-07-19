Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,959,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,857,000 after buying an additional 202,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $254.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $254.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

