Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,618. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPX stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

