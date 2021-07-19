Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

MA stock opened at $387.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

