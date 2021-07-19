Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.41. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,713 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

