Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE FNV opened at C$189.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$182.34.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.