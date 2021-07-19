Founders Fund IV Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,274,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,186,000. Oscar Health makes up 80.7% of Founders Fund IV Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Founders Fund IV Management LLC owned about 5.06% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $19.10 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

