Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $1,671,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.74.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. 153,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

