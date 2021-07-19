Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 26th

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions’ (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSIU opened at $10.28 on Monday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,487,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,973,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

