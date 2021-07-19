Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $258.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

