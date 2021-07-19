FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,173 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.