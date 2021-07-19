FORA Capital LLC Invests $586,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after buying an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $165.60 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $191,289.72. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

