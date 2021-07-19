FORA Capital LLC Invests $497,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,126,650.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $1,277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,849,511 shares in the company, valued at $437,615,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,066 shares of company stock valued at $107,429,880 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.