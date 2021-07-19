FORA Capital LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

NYSE:PPG opened at $170.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

