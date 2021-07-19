FORA Capital LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 93.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,851 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,870,000 after buying an additional 348,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.47.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $361.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,092.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,449 shares of company stock valued at $118,789,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

