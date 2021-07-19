Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Insider Sells $1,541,736.30 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) insider Eugene Nonko sold 42,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $1,541,736.30.

FL opened at $56.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Foot Locker by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.