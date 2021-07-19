Flamingo Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $49.06 million and $14.64 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

