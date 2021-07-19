Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

FIVN traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.12. 558,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1-year low of $107.77 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

