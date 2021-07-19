Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Five Point worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Point during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Point by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FPH opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.41. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

