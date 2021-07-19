FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.75

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

