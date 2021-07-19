FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Trimmed by Centerbridge Partners L.P.

Centerbridge Partners L.P. decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,900 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises 0.5% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. 39,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

