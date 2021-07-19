First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.98. 7,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,143. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.39.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.