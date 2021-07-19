First Solar (FSLR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently:

7/15/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/24/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.01. 105,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in First Solar by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

