First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,604 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $51,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $21,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

