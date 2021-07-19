First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of AG stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.