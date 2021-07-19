First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

