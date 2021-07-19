First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.56 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,045,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

