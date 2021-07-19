First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,021. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.32.

