First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.56. 31,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,883. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $295.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

