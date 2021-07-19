First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.60. 449,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,280,203. The stock has a market cap of $558.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

