First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 152,257 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 364.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 564,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 442,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after buying an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,890. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $49.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10.

