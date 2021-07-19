First Foundation Advisors Sells 5,626 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

