First Foundation Advisors Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

