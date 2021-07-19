First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Update

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. 4,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,204. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

